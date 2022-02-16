LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A student is suing Western Kentucky University and two Greek organizations over rape allegations.
According to court documents, the student filed the lawsuit against WKU, Kappa Delta Sorority, Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity and 17 other people and organizations.
The student claims she was forced to drink at a fraternity event inn February 2021 and was later raped inside the McCormick Hall dorm.
The suit claims the student was under 21 years old and WKU's president, the university and the Greek chapters failed to act in her defense following the incident.
WKU's student newspaper reports WKU denies the allegations.
