BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of students in Breckinridge County aren't waiting until graduation to apply their classroom skills to the real world. These kids are already getting hands-on, real-world experience through the Breckinridge County Area Technology Center.
"Students are gaining skills that they just can't gain in other ways," said Jayme Knochel, Breckinridge County Schools Assistant Superintendent.
Nestled right between the local high school and middle school, students feed into the programs at the tech center and end up feeding into the job market with experience.
"We have many employees who came to us through this program, and they're a huge help to us," Angela Portman, CEO of Breckinridge Health, Inc., said. "I get to see them getting off the bus and then years later they're in their roles as full time employees."
High school students in Breckinridge County can start choosing elective classes at the tech center as freshmen and advance those skills through their senior year.
"It's just real application that makes the work come alive to the student," said business instructor Storm Bratcher.
Programs include Business and Marketing, Health Sciences, Computerized Manufacturing and Machining, Welding Technology, Industrial Maintenance, Automotive Technology and Law and Public Safety.
"We're able to take that student, when they identify with a particular career option or choice, and walk them through that pathway to graduation so they are not just college ready, but college and career ready," Bratcher said.
There are around 2,500 students in the school district, and hundreds of them — about 1/3 of the high school — take classes at the Breckinridge County Area Technology Center. Many end up employed by local companies needing these skillsets, including the area hospital.
"Giving kids who have lived here their whole lives the opportunity to stay here and raise their families, I don't think there's a good way to really describe how important this is," Portman said.
And those bonds with local businesses run deep. The technology center has been around for decades training students.
"(I'm) just very, very proud of these kids and can't wait to see what the future holds for all of these students," Chamber President Alison Mattingly said.
Mattingly said her daughters went through programs at the technology center and it's near and dear to her heart to have this available.
"There are no words to describe what this community means," she said. "We take care of each other, look out for each other, and want to help each other."
Knochel said the programs provided are ones that the community and students want and need.
"Being from a rural district, it's important to us that we offer as many opportunities to our students that we possibly can and we want our students ready for whatever they choose as their futures," said Knochel.
