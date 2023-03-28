LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A study shows children who live in deprived neighborhoods are more likely to be diagnosed with hypertension.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates around 1.3 million children ages 12 to 19 suffer from hypertension, and even more have elevated blood pressure or prehypertension. The longer hypertension goes untreated, the more likely complications arise, including heart disease. The study on neighborhoods where kids live is the first of its kind.
"This gives me another clue to say this is a patient I can identify that I might watch a little more closely or be able to give more appropriate guidance in order to prevent something from happening," said Dr. Heather Felton with Norton Children's Medical Group.
Treatment for children with hypertension includes lifestyle changes involving diet and exercise. Norton Children's plans to use the study to inform families how to help their children maintain a healthy blood pressure.
