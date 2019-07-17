LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Hurstbourne neighbors may not want Topgolf in their backyard, but a restaurant down the street is welcoming it with open arms.
Sullivan's on Shelbyville Road is adding a Topgolf simulator to the tap house called the Topgolf Swing Suite.
The suite will have Topgolf's target game, Zombie Dodgeball, and other games.
The simulator is scheduled to open later this summer.
