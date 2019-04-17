ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- After five years and no answers or even a hint of who might have killed Kathy and Samantha Netherland, their family is hoping that time will allow for closure.
Kathy Netherland was shot and killed inside her Bardstown home on April 21, 2014. Her 16-year-old daughter Samantha was beaten and her throat was slit. To date, there have been no arrests, and no suspects have ever been named.
"This time of year is really hard, because you think about the beauty of spring and the rebirth of nature," said Kathy's sister, Stacey Hibbard. "Just knowing that that's when they left earth, it really sort of shatters the peace of spring."
On Wednesday, Kentucky State Police said there is no new information in the case, just a hope that someone will now come forward with information.
"No matter what happens, no matter what the resolution is, it's never going to explain or justify or make their deaths make sense," Hibbard said.
The one piece of evidence that state police detectives are still relying on is a photo of a black Chevy Impala that might have been at the Netherland's house the day of the murders.
"We feel like the Impala is a central part of the investigation, as we have said since day one," KSP Spokesman Scotty Sharp said. "We continue to look for that black Impala."
The Impala was captured on the camera a half mile from the Netherland home, driving past a Marathon Gas Station on US 150.
"My dad is 80 years old, and his health has declined since they passed," Hibbard said. "And it's real hard to accept that he doesn't have answers at this point."
KSP said it has two detectives that work on this case, the murder of Bardstown police officer Jason Ellis and the disappearance of Crystal Rogers every day.
If you have any information, you can call KSP at (270)-766-5078.
