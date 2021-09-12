LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A U.S. Supreme Court Justice stopped in Louisville on Sunday.
Amy Coney Barrett spoke at a private event celebrating the 30th anniversary of the University of Louisville's McConnell Center.
According to UofL, the McConnell Center offers a range of leadership development for undergraduates, teachers and military professionals.
U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell and U of L president Neeli Bendapudi also spoke at the event hosted at the Seelbach Hotel in downtown Louisville.
Outside of the event, protesters marched past the hotel objecting to the Supreme Court's decision to ban abortions in Texas.
"I think many states would like to follow suit and Kentucky might be one of those states, so that's of great concern," Frances Weinstock said.
"We don't appreciate the Supreme Court going against precedent and essentially outlawing abortions in Texas and we want to let them know that we won't be ignored," Meg Stern said.
The U.S. Supreme Court refused to block Texas' new law that prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks and before most women know they're pregnant.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.