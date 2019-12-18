LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents said they want more grocery stores, restaurants and music venues along Bardstown Road.
Nearly 900 people responded to a survey asking people what they'd prefer. The survey showed residents requested 200 unique businesses, including Blue Dog Bakery, Trader Joe's and Lotsa Posta.
About 80% of those fall into the grocery or food and drink categories, and 23% of the top 30 requested businesses fall under retail categories.
The Metro councilman for the area, Brandon Coan, Louisville Independent Business Alliance (LIBA) and the Economic Development Department will take the responses to jump-start a business attraction and expansion plan.
