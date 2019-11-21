LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City leaders want to know what kind of businesses people want to see along Bardstown Road in the Highlands.
The Louisville Independent Business Alliance (LIBA), working with the area's Metro councilman, launched an online survey asking for feedback.
"Just to say, 'Hey, here's what area residents said they were looking for,'" LIBA Director Jennifer Rubenstein said. "That way, business owners who have that type of business might say, 'Hey well maybe I might want to take a look.'"
Many people spending time and money on Bardstown Road value what makes it unique. The busy stretch of road features many restaurants and small, locally owned businesses.
"Independent businesses, I think, are really kind of core of what makes the Highlands cool," Rubenstein said.
Some people want to see Bardstown Road restored to its former glory. The street has seen a recent influx of specialty shops selling things like vape products and CBD, and many people believe those stores have changed the landscape of the heart of the Highlands.
"I want the legacy back," said Andrew Barger, who lives in Germantown but frequents the Highlands. "It feels like we've kind of lost the legacy of those giant shops like Wild and Woolly and Ear X-tacy."
The detailed survey will be open online until Dec. 6. LIBA will compile the results into a report and share that report with the public.
"I think all of us want to be kind of purposeful about what happens on Bardstown Road," Rubenstein said. "I think we've got a lot of awesome businesses, and I think it's still a great strip but want to be thinking about what we want to see next."
