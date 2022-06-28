LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of shooting a Tennessee police officer is dead after a police chase and shootout with state police troopers in Louisville.
The Metro Nashville Police Department said in a Tweet Tuesday evening that the suspect, Samuel Quinton Edwards, was "involved in an exchange of gunfire with Kentucky State Police in Louisville. He is deceased."
BREAKING: Samuel Quinton Edwards has been involved in an exchange of gunfire with Kentucky State Police in Louisville. He is deceased.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 29, 2022
A source told WDRB News that a police chase ended in a crash at Dixie Highway and Ashby Lane, where gunfire erupted.
Kentucky State Police, which is handling the investigation, said it happened at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
As of 10 p.m. both directions of Dixie Highway were closed near the scene.
No other details were immediately available.
More police cruisers continue to flood the scene here at Dixie Highway and Ashby, after a pursuit of a Tennessee suspect ended with a crash and gunshots. LMPD says this is a @kystatepolice investigation, so we’re still waiting to hear from KSP @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/SrVkSlPdCw— Conroy Delouche (@ConroyDelouche) June 29, 2022
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.