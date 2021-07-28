LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Tennessee man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars' worth of scientific calculators from a southern Indiana store.
Gregg Lestingi, 51, is charged with theft.
Police said he went to a Walmart on Saturday afternoon in Columbus, Indiana. Officers said he put the calculators inside a mailbox, and then used a self-checkout terminal to buy only the mailbox.
Police said they found the stolen calculators in Lestingi's car, along with stolen over-the-counter medicine supplements.
The stolen property was worth $8,500.
