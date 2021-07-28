Gregg Lestingi

Gregg Lestingi (Source: Columbus Police Department)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Tennessee man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars' worth of scientific calculators from a southern Indiana store.

Gregg Lestingi, 51, is charged with theft.

Police said he went to a Walmart on Saturday afternoon in Columbus, Indiana. Officers said he put the calculators inside a mailbox, and then used a self-checkout terminal to buy only the mailbox.

Police said they found the stolen calculators in Lestingi's car, along with stolen over-the-counter medicine supplements.

The stolen property was worth $8,500.

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags