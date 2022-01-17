LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a 27-year-old man has been arrested after another man was found dead in Campbellsville, Kentucky.
According to the Campbellsville Police Department, officers were sent to a location on North Jackson Street, in Campbellsville, just before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police say a witness reported that someone was at the location in violation of a previously issued domestic violence order.
When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old Campbellsville man, Justin George, dead from a gunshot wound.
Police say after an investigation, officers arrested 27-year-old Joseph Blake Roberts, also of Campbellsville. He is charged with murder.
Police have not released any more details about the investigation.
Roberts is currently being held in the Taylor County Detention Center.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.