LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Indiana have arrested a man wanted for murder in Bullitt County.
According to the Indiana State Police, 33-year-old Anthony W. Allen was captured by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He is currently being held in the Vanderburgh County Detention Center in Evansville, Indiana.
He was taken into custody on I-64, north of Evansville, along with his girlfriend, Tonya Middleton, age 42, of Louisville. She's charged with assisting a criminal.
Allen was wanted for the murder of 33-year-old Robert Wendell Bailey Jr.
Bailey was found on the morning of Saturday, Feb. 8, suffering from "life threatening injuries" at 170 Clermont Road, a construction site near Preston Highway in Shepherdsville, Kentucky. He was taken to Jewish South Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office believes Bailey was the victim of an assault that occurred at a house on Delk Road -- a little more than three miles from where he was found by deputies. Investigators haven't said how or why Bailey ended up at the construction site.
Neighbors like Robin Nalley say hearing about something like this is surprising for Bullitt County.
"It's just sad. I mean I've lived here my whole life, no big issues," she said. "Now I'll be thinking, 'okay who's roaming around the neighborhood?' My kids won't be able to go outside and play without constant eye on them."
