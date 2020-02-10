LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Bullitt County have identified a suspect in a weekend attack that left one man dead -- and they're asking for the public's help to find him.
According to a news release from the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office, Anthony W. Allen -- a.k.a. "Tony" -- is wanted for the murder of 33-year-old Robert Wendell Bailey Jr.
Allen has brown hair and green eyes. He is 5'-7" tall and weighs 165 pounds. Authorities say he may be driving a silver 2006 Chevy Trailblazer with Kentucky registration No. 136-XSR. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Det. Mona Sullivan at 502-543-2514. After business hours, please call Bullitt Central Dispatch at 502-955-7480.
Bailey was found Saturday morning, suffering from "life threatening injuries" at 170 Clermont Road, near Preston Highway in Shepherdsville, Kentucky. The sheriff's office believes Bailey was the victim of an assault that occurred at a house on Delk Road -- a little more than three miles from where he was found by deputies.
Bailey was taken to Jewish South Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
