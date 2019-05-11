LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man indicted in a 2015 triple murder in Christian County has been arrested.
According to a news release from the Office of Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear, Christian Richard Martin was arrested early Saturday morning at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
Officials say Martin was indicted Friday by a grand jury in the deaths of Calvin Phillips, his wife Pamela and Edward Dansereau. According to authorities, on or around Nov. 18, 2015, Calvin Phillips was found shot to death in his home in Pembroke, Kentucky. Pamela Phillips and Dansereau were found a few miles away in a corn field inside Pamela Phillips' car, which was burned. Pembroke is not far from the Kentucky-Tennessee border.
Martin was indicted on three counts of murder, one count of arson, one count of attempted arson, first-degree burglary and three counts of tampering with physical evidence.
Following the murders, authorities say Martin moved from Christian County to North Carolina, where he had been living at the time he was indicted.
