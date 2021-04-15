LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police said it's taken a child predator off of the streets.
The KSP Electronic Crime Branch arrested 38-year-old Joseph Craig Jr. in Lebanon, Kentucky. KSP said undercover detectives discovered the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.
Members of the unit got a warrant and searched Craig's home Wednesday and seized electronic equipment, which was sent to the state forensic lab to be examined.
Craig is charged with eight counts of possession of child porn and eight counts of distribution of child porn. Each charge is a class-D felony. If found guilty, Craig could face one to five years in prison for each count. He's currently being held in the Marion County Detention Center.
