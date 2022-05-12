LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three outdoor pools will open in Louisville this summer beginning Memorial Day weekend.
Louisville Parks and Recreation said in a release that Algonquin, Fairdale and Sun Valley pools will open May 28, 2022, through Labor Day, Sept. 5.
The three public pools will be open Sundays through Saturdays from 12 - 5 p.m., with each being closed one day per week for scheduled maintenance (Fairdale – Mondays; Algonquin – Tuesdays; Sun Valley – Wednesdays). The daily cost for the 2022 season is $3 for those 13 years and older and $2 for children 12 years and under.
The pools will be open only on the weekends beginning Aug. 7.
FREE LIFEGUARD TRAINING
Parks and Recreation needs lifeguards, and it is offering free training. Hourly pay has increased to $15.50 for those who commit to working through the summer season. Training runs May 16-20 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center in Crescent Hill.
"Finding lifeguards is always a challenge, especially in this competitive job market it is really challenging. We like to build great teams, have programs and fun opportunities so that people, when they come to work, they know they're doing something really important for the community and they're having a great time while they're doing it," said Louisville Parks and Recreations Acting Director Margaret Brosko.
Each of the three public pools will offer a Junior Lifeguard Club for ages 12-5. The release said the club is a "coaching" environment to set "personal best" goals. To qualify, swimmers must be able to swim 25 years continuously and tread water for one minute. The club runs June 15 through Aug. 5.
Junior Lifeguard Club Details
- Algonquin Pool – Wednesdays, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Fairdale Pool – Thursdays, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Sun Valley Pool – Fridays, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
A free 4-week Summer Recreational Swim Club is being offered for swimmers in three age groups: 7–8, 9–10 and 11–12. Registration is being held the week of June 1 at each of the three outdoor pools in Louisville.
Recreational Swim Club Registration:
- Algonquin Pool – June 1, 10:30 a.m.
- Sun Valley Pool – June 2, 10:30 a.m.
- Fairdale Pool – June 3, 10:30 a.m.
4-week program beginning the week of June 6 through the week of June 27
- Algonquin Pool – Mondays, 10:30 a.m.
- Sun Valley Pool – Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.
- Fairdale Pool – Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m.
4-week program beginning the week of July 4 through the week of August 1
- Algonquin Pool – Mondays, 10:30 a.m. (No class July 4)
- Sun Valley Pool – Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.
- Fairdale Pool – Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.
"One of the key items we hear time in and time out is, 'My child doesn't know how to swim,' or 'I'm an adult and I don't know how to swim.' What we wanted to do is make sure we offered some free programming, thanks to the sports fund, so people could get out, learn the skills, feel comfortable and safe around water, but most importantly have a good time," said Brosko.
Aqua Zumba for adults is being offered on Saturdays in June and July at the Algonquin Pool. The sessions from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. are $5 and limited to 100 participants on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information about any of the programs, please contact 502-574-1498.
