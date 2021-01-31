LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Brunch is back 25 floors above The Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville.
Swizzle Dinner & Drinks restarted its brunch Sunday. The twin rotating restaurant replaced Rivue, which closed in June 2019, including its popular Sunday brunch.
"A lot of people were familiar with the Rivue brunch that we were doing here so what we have tried to do is make a more Covid compliant atmosphere for a brunch setting, so it is $28 all-you-can-eat," Westley Harris, the general manager of Swizzle, said.
The restaurant hopes to bring brunch back to families during what has been a difficult year for many.
The menu includes all-you-can-eat steak and eggs, crab cakes, poached eggs and chicken and waffles, among other items. For any extra $18, patrons can add on bottomless mimosas.
Brunch takes place each Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations are recommended.
