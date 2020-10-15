LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- They called for change, and on Thursday night, they got a lesson in how to get it.
Local leaders, including State Rep. Attica Scott and the Rev. Tim Findley, Jr. held the "Know the Issues, Own the Vote" Symposium at the Kingdom Fellowship Christian Life Center on East Broadway.
The symposium was particularly for those who have been involved in recent protests calling for justice for Breonna Taylor. Organizers discussed how voters can continue to push for justice at the polls by knowing where candidates stand on issues such as criminal justice reform, racial equity, education and more.
"We understand that the vote is extremely important every year or every election cycle, but, this year, it's particularly important," said Findley, who has led many demonstrations calling for change. "Tonight is really about education. It's about going through the ballot line by line, issue by issue and explaining what's at stake."
Findley also said he hopes other groups hold similar events between now and Election Day.
The symposium kicked off Kingdom Fellowship Christian Life Center's "Our Vote Now" weekend, which includes events scheduled through Sunday. For a full schedule of events, click here.
