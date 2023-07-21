LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- By now, you've heard of Airbnb. But what about Swimply? It's an online marketplace that operates almost the same way, but, instead of booking a home, you're paying for what's in the backyard.
Swimply, which officially launched in 2018, really took off in popularity in recent years. People all across the U.S. are listing their pools for rent by the hour.
One of those pool owners is Shawn Allyn from southern Indiana, who, after being drawn to the site by a family friend, has been on Swimply for two years.
"When they come to my house, they'll get towels, the Wi-Fi and there's a little board that gives them a rundown of where to go and to come upstairs for the bathroom," Allyn said.
Beside Allyn's pool, guests will also find a private changing area, plenty of lounge chairs and a bin with extra sunglasses and pool toys.
The process to rent a pool through Swimply is simple: enter a location, search through pictures and listings of pools near you, and book a time.
Some pools, like Allyn's, go for about $35 per hour, while others can be a bit more costly. Some in the Louisville area can run closer to $100 per hour and offer add-on amenities like hot tubs, fire pits and basketball courts.
Each listing also has a guest limit. Allyn said she prefers to keep her bookings small.
"I'm more comfortable with smaller events, just (to) keep my neighbors happy and keep it quiet," she said. "I'm not trying to have a DJ out here."
Allyn said more families than adults rent her pool, and even a few grandparents spent the day there once with their grandkids. She said most people rent for an hour but some extend their time and utilize her outdoor grill and patio for a cookout.
Allyn said she thinks it's a great alternative to beat the summer heat and have a reserved space just for your family.
"On the other side of the bridge, there's a lot of pools that are closed," she said. "Even as far as Salem — I used to live up there — they don't have a pool open up there right now. Your options are limited, unfortunately."
As with anything, Allyn recognizes there could be risks but said, so far, things have gone swimmingly.
"The last group of people I've had up here, I know they had a great time," she said. "They were here in the golden hour so they were taking selfies and just having fun."
Allyn said, based on her experience, she would encourage other pool owners to look in to joining the website, adding that the extra cash has helped her cover the costs of maintaining her pool.
