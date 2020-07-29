LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City buses will resume their regular weekday schedule beginning Aug. 9.
The Transit Authority of River City said it has been preparing to return to normal levels since June, in part by providing more COVID-19 training for drivers and employees.
Riders must wear masks. To facilitate social distancing, only 25 people are allowed on buses at a time.
And TARC said riders should take the buses only for essential trips.
Also on Aug. 9, the previously announced elimination of some routes will take effect. The routes include the LouLift circulators, the UofL Health campus circulator, the New Albany–Clarksville–Jeffersonville route, the Breckenridge–Shepherdsville route and 10 express routes: 45X, 49X, 53X, 54X, 64X, 65X, 66X, 67X, 68X and 78X.
