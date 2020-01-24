LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Transportation company First Transit plans to close its California neighborhood facility and eliminate 160 jobs after recently losing a TARC contract.
First Transit is a contractor with TARC 3 and provides transportation to riders with disabilities and special needs. The service will continue with another contractor.
According to a letter that First Transit sent to employees and which WDRB News obtained, the company will eliminate the jobs of 166 workers, mostly bus drivers. Auto technicians, supervisors, dispatchers, administrative employees and managers also will be affected.
The company plans to close the facility at 830 S. 13th St. on March 31.
"The layoffs are as a result of unforeseen business circumstances and are expected to be permanent," the letter sent to employees states.
First Transit says it plans to place the affected workers at other First Transit locations if possible. The Cincinnati-based company provides services in over 300 locations.
WDRB obtained records showing more than 4,000 rider complaints involving First Transit going back to 2017.
TARC has contracted with MV Transportation. That bus service will begin Feb. 1.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.