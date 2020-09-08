LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Another city bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19, and officials are asking anyone who may have taken Route 17 to monitor themselves for symptoms.
The Transit Authority of River City said officials learned on Tuesday that a coach operator, who last worked Aug. 30, began feeling sick that day and is "resting and recovering at home."
TARC officials asked that people who rode Route 17 between 1 and 10 p.m. on Aug. 30 monitor themselves for symptoms. The route runs along Bardstown Road.
"All TARC riders should be practicing social distancing at all times to avoid exposing themselves and others while on or off TARC buses," TARC drivers said in a statement.
All TARC riders and drivers are required to wear face masks.
The bus driver Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.