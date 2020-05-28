LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Transit Authority of River City is getting more than $42 million from the federal government to offset the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced the grant on Thursday. The money is part of $25 billion from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act that is being distributed to support the nation’s public transportation systems.
Chao, wife of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the grants “will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them.”
During the pandemic, many public transportation systems have seen sharp revenue declines as people have had to stay home during lockdowns or have lost their jobs.
TARC will use the dollars for maintenance and administrative expenses, according to a news release.
