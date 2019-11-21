LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Public transportation in Louisville is getting a major shot in the arm, thanks to a $17 million grant.
Those funds will be used to overhaul the Transit Authority of River City's (TARC) bus fleet, providing better transportation for riders — including the elderly and the poor who use the city's buses.
It's a welcome development for TARC drivers like Pam Dickerson, who has spent the past 13 years behind the wheel.
"We move the city," Dickerson said.
It's not false humility. Dickerson loves her job and knows how important TARC is to those Louisville residents who face physical and financial challenges.
"I just love people — serving people, helping people," Dickerson said.
But Dickerson knows that not all TARC buses are created equal. Some are old and worn out.
"They need work," she said.
The $17 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation will help TARC overhaul its aging fleet.
"Our executive director goes down and hugs our maintenance director just because of all the work his team has to put in to keep some of those older buses running," said Jeremy Priddy, a spokesman for TARC.
Seventy of TARC's 227 buses are at or past replacement age, according to Priddy. Some of them were purchased more than 20 years ago and have amassed nearly 1 million miles on the street.
"This is going to be a benefit across the board," Priddy said. "Safety, reliability and efficiency are going to be improved simply because we won't have buses that will need to be maintained and swapped out if they may run into issues while they're operating."
The new buses will be phased in over the next two years. Some of those buses, like the one Dickerson drives on the 4th Street connector route, will be fuel efficient.
"They are some of the best buses to drive because they ride so easy and so smooth," Dickerson said.
Some riders said they'd like the money to go beyond better wheels on the street and include bus shelters at all stops throughout Louisville.
"The buses don't come as often," said Lillian Jackson, recently relocated to the city from Chicago. "Maybe $17 million — they could probably afford to get more drivers on the route.
"Then maybe lengthen the schedule," she added. "Sundays and Saturdays is the worst days to try to ride a bus out here."
TARC drives about 41,000 people a day between Jefferson, Oldham and Bullitt counties in Kentucky and Clark and Floyd counties in Indiana. The grant won't fill all needs, but Dickerson believes the wheels are moving in the right direction.
"We need it," she said. "We can use it."
U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was instrumental in securing this funding. In a statement, he said, "With an advanced fleet of safe, fuel-efficient and cost-effective buses, TARC will be in a better position than ever to help its riders reach their destinations."
