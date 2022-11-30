LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After months of negotiations and threats of a strike, Transit Authority of River City (TARC) bus drivers and maintenance workers have voted to approve a new contract agreement.
According to Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1447 President Lillian Brents, 78% of voting members voted "yes" on a tentative labor agreement that was reached on Nov. 17. The union represents more than 430 TARC bus drivers and maintenance workers.
The two-year deal includes a 6% wage increase during the first year, followed by a 4% increase the second year. The agency would also continue paying 95% of employees' health care premiums.
"There is not one cent in this agreement that we didn't earn the hard way, and 1447 members should be proud, but that doesn't mean the debt owed to us is fully paid," Brents said in a statement.
The union and the agency have been at odds over wages, working conditions and other considerations.
"We got here because Local 1447 members mobilized again and again, in the sweltering heat and freezing cold, to push back against a pattern of abuse, disrespect, and greed by TARC leadership," Brents said.
The union president added that there are still "issues to address," and that the union would work towards "improving the working conditions, riding conditions, and safety standards of TARC going forward" with Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg and Metro Council.
"We still need to see key pieces of the contract implemented, including the FTA required safety committee, and explore options for increasing funding to expand public transit," Brents said.
In October, TARC employees "overwhelmingly" voted to authorize a strike if negotiations with the agency didn't improve. At the time of that vote, Brents said wages were so low that employees were working 60- to 70-hour weeks to pay their bills. On Sept. 9, 97% of workers voted to reject TARC's contract deal, calling the offer "insulting."
The contract now moves on to TARC's Board of Directors for approval on Thursday, Dec. 1.
TARC has not yet issued a statement regarding the vote.
This story will be updated.
