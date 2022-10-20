LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bus drivers, maintenance workers and dispatchers with the Transit Authority of River City (TARC) have "overwhelmingly" voted to authorize a strike.
According to the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1447, which represents TARC employees, 95% of its members voted Thursday to give its leadership the ability to call a strike if negotiations with the transit group don't improve.
Workers have been demanding better pay and working conditions. The Union says TARC needs an offer of better wages and safety measures at the next contract negotiation meeting on Nov. 2.
Union President Lillian Brents said wages are so low that employees are working 60- to 70-hour weeks to pay their bills.
"TARC leadership's entire approach to public transit creates poor service for riders and poor conditions for workers," Brents said in a news release. "All we are asking of TARC is to show us the respect we've earned. That means sit down with us and negotiate a fair contract, create a safe workplace, and improve service. Instead, they have wasted time dragging out talks, making easy-to-disprove claims, and throwing down ultimatums."
In a statement on Thursday, TARC responded to the vote, saying the company is preparing contingency plans if Union employees strike.
"While it is illegal for public employees in Kentucky to strike, and it violates the terms of the ATU's labor contract, TARC is preparing for the possibility of a work stoppage, or, 'sick out,' among its Union workforce," the statement read. "If ATU members vote yes to strike, TARC has no knowledge of when a work stoppage or sick out would begin, or the length of such an action. Union employees can continue to work through a strike. Their wages and benefits will not be affected."
The transit company said a work stoppage or "sick out" would lead to reduced services with supervisors filling in to drive buses and vans, with the possibility of having to operate on a Sunday schedule.
Thursday's vote comes after 97% of workers voted to reject TARC's Sept. 9 contract deal, calling the offer "insulting."
