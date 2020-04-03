LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Several companies are limiting the number of people allowed inside their stores at one time to help combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Beginning Saturday, Walmart and Target stores across the country will limit the number of customers allowed inside at one time.
"Stores will now allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly 20 percent of a store’s capacity," said Dacona Smith, Walmart's executive vice president and chief operating officer said in a memo posted to the company's website.
Target said it will monitor store traffic and limit the number of guests inside the store when needed, according to a news release posted on the company's website. "Occupancy limits will vary by location and be determined by the store’s specific square footage to enhance the average space per person and reduce the possibility of congestion," according to the release.
Target is also providing all employees with face masks and gloves to wear the beginning of their shift.
Home Depot announced on April 1 that stores will be limiting the number of customers inside at "any given time," according to a release on its website. Home Depot has also placed social distancing markers at its check out counters.
"We’re also eliminating major spring promotions to avoid driving high levels of traffic to stores," the company said.
Lowe's announced on April 2 that it has developed an app that monitors customer limit protocols. "Each store manager can now monitor foot traffic and limit entrance based on CDC and local guidelines." the company said on its website.
Lowe's is also placing "social distancing ambassadors" in its garden centers and front-end areas to promote social distancing.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved