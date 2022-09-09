LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Changing a password may not be enough to stop a cyberattack.
Hackers recently attacked in Bardstown, trying to get the city to pay big to restore its internet systems.
It happens more often than we realize.
"We see more small to medium businesses in and around the Kentucky area falling victim to this. More so than, you would, like the JB plants and the Target things that are more publicized in the news," John Clark said.
Clark works with Advanced Business Solutions, a Louisville-based company specializing in IT strategies.
While the attack on a city is rare in Kentucky, Clark warns other networks could be targeted. He recommends large entities look into a cybersecurity insurance policy and that they assess potential risk for a ransomware hack.
"It's not about gaining your information, it's about locking you out of it. Locking your employees out of applications, holding your livelihood hostage until you make payment," Clark said. "They don't target you personally. They don't target your brand personally. They're looking for vulnerabilities."
If you are hit by ransomware, ABS said they execute an incident response plan for their clients. Clark said technicians go on site and get to work, while experts meet with the insurance provider, and finally, they clean out the system.
Even if you do have protection, Clark cautions this is still a problem that can attack at any time.
"Be open-minded that you're not securing yourself properly, and hopefully you'll prevent yourself from being the next news story," he said.
Bardstown's mayor said they have not paid a ransom. He said the FBI is working with the city to get down to the bottom of the hack. They don't know if anyone's personal information was compromised in the ransomware attack, which remains under investigation.
