TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Memorial Day weekend at the lake officially kicks off summer for many people, and the marina at Taylorsville Lake is expecting hundreds to show up over the next few days.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, staff at Taylorsville Lake Marina is taking many precautions to make sure Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines are followed and everyone at the lake is safe.
Employees are working hard this week to sanitize the store, the dock and every boat it will rent out this weekend. It's using a special cleaning agent to wipe down the entire boat from the floor to the railing.
"It does sanitize the boat," marina manager Debbie Stafford said. "It does kill 99.9% of any germs that are on the boat. We do everything that could possibly be touched on the boat."
Aside from repeating that process every time a boat is returned, lake managers said only one person per family or group is allowed in the store. Other people in the party have to remain on the dock. Anyone going inside the store must wear a mask.
While the pandemic has taken a massive hit on many businesses, lakes seem to have had more traffic than normal, the marina's owner said.
"On every vessel, you can actually stay 6 feet from the other people on your vessel," marina owner Javan Montgomery said. "So, with 3,300 acres of surface water and 16 miles of shoreline, you can find a nice quiet space to get out and enjoy the nature."
This Memorial Day weekend promises to be no different, Montgomery said, as every boat and pontoon is rented out for the next several days.
As the big weekend approaches, Taylorsville Lake Marina employees are working hard to make sure everyone is safe and enjoys the holiday.
"When you get out on the water, you can actually take your mask off and enjoy nature," Montgomery said.
