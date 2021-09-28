LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been nearly a week since Eastern High School student Tyree Smith was gunned down at his bus stop in west Louisville, and classmates and teachers are still dealing with the shock of his death and the impact the loss is having on his peers.
Freshman English teacher Emily Kolb said the 16-year-old was an engaged and bright student who will be missed. She and other teachers were initially overwhelmed with sadness but now feel anger knowing that a student — doing all the right things — was senselessly taken.
Tyree and two other students were victims of a drive-by shooting on Sept. 22 at the intersection of Dr. W.J. Hodge and Chestnut streets. Tyree died at the hospital. A 13-year-old boy is recovering from a gunshot, and a 14-year-old girl suffered a graze wound.
A stolen Jeep linked to the shooting was found burned at the Jamestown Apartments in St. Matthews the next day.
Kolb said many teachers are still in panic mode caring for students while processing their personal loss. She's incorporated a meditation at the beginning of each class and has had classroom discussions so students can focus on their feelings about Tyree's death.
"This violence is absolutely impacting our kids, whether they are touched by it in their community, whether they see it on the news, whether they realize," Kolb said. "I have students who haven't been back since last Wednesday because they were on the bus. They have parents who were afraid to put them on the bus stop, whether it's moved or not, and I can't say that I would make a different decision if I had a child."
Kolb said Eastern has been promoting a "see something say something" mentality and encourages parents and the community to step up and take action to put an end to this type of violence. She added that the community cannot stop until there's justice for Tyree.
A group of Louisville clergy are offering $10,000 reward through the Louisville Police Foundation for information leading to a conviction in the case.
