LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The vehicle police said was seen near Wednesday's fatal bus stop shooting in the Russell neighborhood was found burned in a St. Matthews apartment complex early Thursday.
The jeep, which had been stolen, was discovered in the 3700 Block of Beaufort Lane at the Jamestown Apartments around 1:30 a.m., St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson confirmed. It had "minimal damage," he said.
The fire was put out and the case has been turned over to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Wilkerson told WDRB News Thursday that St. Matthews officers found the jeep during an undercover patrol of the area considered a "hot spot" for crime. The officers saw smoke and then noticed the car was on fire, he said.
St. Matthews police extinguished the fire, which mainly damaged the inside of the vehicle, Wilkerson said. He added that it's not known if there is a connection to the apartment complex.
A 16-year-old Eastern High School student, Tyree Smith, was killed in a drive-by shooting around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Dr. WJ Hodge and Chestnut streets. He and other Eastern students were waiting for a school bus.
Hours later LMPD asked for the public's help in locating a gray 2019 Jeep Cherokee seen near the bus stop with Illinois plate BD91644.
Smith died at University Hospital. A 13-year-old boy also was struck by gunfire and was taken to Norton Children's Hospital, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. The boy is expected to survive.
Police said a 14-year-old girl was treated at the scene after she was grazed in the shooting.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.