JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Teachers are getting a first look at their new school in downtown Jeffersonville.
Construction crews have been busy working on Franklin Square Elementary, which is taking shape off Court Avenue.
"We've seen the blueprints of it and really great 3D drawings, but it's nothing like standing in the school itself," said Scott Hatton, who will serve as assistant principal.
The school stretches from the historic Nachand Fieldhouse to the old Jeffersonville High School gym, with new construction connecting the two buildings.
"This is pretty unique," said Greater Clark County Schools' Chad Schenck, who is in charge of the project.
Preschool through second grade classrooms, plus an art room, cafeteria, offices and special education will be housed on the first floor.
Fourth and fifth grade classrooms, along with a new STEAM lab and media center will be on the second floor.
"That was never there before because it was a gymnasium," Schenck said.
The new school also has extra school security features, like a state-of-the-art surveillance camera system and impact-resistant glass.
"Quite honestly, it would take a bullet and not shatter or let an intruder in," said Schenck.
Classroom windows will be tinted for added privacy, along with secure front and back entrances. A school resource officer will be stationed near the door.
All three buildings are connected through shared hallways, so there are fewer ways to gain entry from the outside.
"We'll still be able to have the security lockdown measure, so no one will be able to get into the actual building itself," added Schenck.
Construction is expected to be finished in April, and the school will open in August to welcome students for the 2020-2021 school year.
"We'll all be ready to go, and it'll be a great time," Hatton said.
Several hundred students who are currently attending Maple and Spring Hill Elementary Schools will transfer to the new school. The facility can serve up to 500 students, and administrators hope to expand enrollment in the coming years.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.