LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager was hospitalized after a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood Tuesday evening.
Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 3400 block of West Broadway, not far from Louis Coleman Jr. Drive, around 6:45 p.m.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a male in his teens who had been shot multiple times, according to LMPD spokesperson Elizabeth Ruoff.
He was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with what is believed to be "non-life-threatening" gunshot wounds.
LMPD did not have any suspects in custody as of Tuesday evening.
