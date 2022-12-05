LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage girl from Radcliff, Kentucky, who has been missing for more than a year, has been found safe, according to police.
The Radcliff Police Department posted on Saturday that Kamari Johnson had been "found safe."
"Ms. Johnson has been located and is no longer listed as a missing person," the post stated.
No further information was provided.
Johnson was last seen when she left her home on the night of May 26, 2021. She was 16 at the time.
Her case was featured on the police series, "On Patrol: Live," which documents the work of police officers.
