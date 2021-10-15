LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The teenage winner of the USA Mullet Championships has donated his prize money to charity.
Allan Baltz from Arkansas won the national championship for the best mullet.
Baltz says he wasn't interested in the competition at first, until he learned he could win money to donate to charity. He donated $2,500 to two Arkansas foster care organizations, since he and his twin sister were both in foster care before being adopted in 2015.
His story has inspired others to donate.
Baltz was asked what's going to happen to his mullet now that the competition is over. He says it's not going away any time soon.
Five kids and teens from Kentucky competed this year. Finalists in the kids' division included Darren Fentress, of Mount Washington, and Easton Campbell, of Greenville.
Finalists in the teens' division included Leonard Brown, of Artemus, Gavin Mesalam, of Versailles, and Cash McCoy, of Paintsville.
