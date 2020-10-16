LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new brewery is now serving cold ones to craft beer-lovers in the Butchertown neighborhood.
Ten20 Craft Brewery opened Thursday. Owners broke ground last summer on the facility at 1020 E. Washington St., hence the name Ten20. The $5.5 million brewery was planning to open this spring, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed that. Around 100 people came out to celebrate the opening night.
“We’re very excited for the public to come and enjoy the beers we’ve made here,” said Larry Horwitz, Ten20’s head of brewing. “There’s no better feedback than seeing customers actually drinking your product and having smiles on their faces.”
Patrons’ safety and comfort level is paramount for the Ten20 team. So the 22,000-square-foot brewery has plenty of space inside and on the patio to practice social distancing. Or, customers can order a growler online and then pick it up at the brewery.
More spaces in the brewery, like event spaces and a second-floor deck, will open in the weeks to come. There are also plans to eventually have food trucks on site and offer a spirits and wine selection.
The beer menu includes the following:
- Storyteller Hazy IPA (New England IPA)
- Woodland Gardens IPA (American IPA)
- Stockyards Porter (English Porter)
- Clearly Kentuckian (Hard Seltzer)
- 1834 Lager (American Lager)
And Horwitz hinted that the brewery would be releasing its first packaged beer in November.
The brewery’s first event is coming up on Oct. 20 called Ten20 Fest, in honor of the date 10/20. As part of the grand opening celebrations, the brewery will release two new beers, feature a commemorative beer taping and host live music.
Other than serving amazing brews, Ten20 Brewery is a business that gives back.
“Our brewery has a social mission, and it’s bringing people together for good," Horwitz said. "We want to be good members of the community that helps us exist. So our plan is to find ways to give back, not just monetarily but also use of space and public forums.”
There are plans to make charitable giving part of the brewery’s events in the future.
Copyright 2020 WDRB media. All Rights Reserved.