LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Electric heaters are a must for restaurants trying to serve its customers outdoors, but they could pay a dangerous price for the additions.
Captain James Hundley, with the Jefferson County Fire Service, says the area is seeing more tents and igloos being used than ever before, and when paired with a heater, it can make for a dangerous situation.
"Heaters inside the tent is the biggest concern and issue that we're seeing right now," he said.
Hundley says inspections have revealed problems at several locations and there are still many other businesses to visit. He said some businesses have kerosene heaters.
"They had a kerosene heater inside the tent so not only do you have an open flame device but you also have a flammable liquid inside that tent," he said.
"We've seen people using tarps that they've purchased from a home improvement store. Those situations they end up blocking off exits with the tarps"
The Jefferson County Fire Service hasn't responded to any calls related to tent fires yet, but Hundley says the more tents and igloos are put up, the higher the odds.
"Everybody's trying to keep their businesses open and we support that 100% but these heaters simply introduce and create a hazardous environment," he said.
Before putting up a tent, a business must first apply for a permit for the structure.
In order to be approved, tents need to be made of fire retardant material and heaters need to be kept in an open space at least 12 feet from any portion of the tent or building.
One of the safest options Hundley says is a propane fueled heating system that can pull heat from an outside source and pump it into the tent.
"It eliminates the carbon monoxide poisoning issue and it also eliminates that open flame," he said.
If a business is found to be in violation, Hundley said it's typically given one to two weeks to fix the problem, but if the issue presents an immediate danger it needs to be corrected while inspectors are on site.
