LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who survived a random, violent attack in downtown Louisville, is speaking out about the stranger who slashed his throat from ear to ear and the strangers who helped save his life.
Oscar Sanchez lives in El Paso, Texas, but was in Louisville last month for an annual conference when the attack happened.
"I was there for a conference for the American Association for Laboratory Animal Science," said Sanchez. "I was at an event that was sponsored by one of the vendors."
After leaving dinner at 4th Street Live on Oct. 24, Sanchez was attacked from behind by a stranger.
"I was by myself, I was walking out of a restaurant and, out of the blue, somebody slit my throat," he said.
Sanchez didn't know who slit his throat or why, but as a former medic in the Navy he knew he was in trouble and needed to stop the bleeding.
"All I know is that my throat was cut, and then I saw blood on the floor and I decided to hold my external jugular, which was bleeding profusely," he said.
Despite blood gushing from his neck, Sanchez had the wherewithal to make his way back to the restaurant for help. But because he was animated, some of the people there didn't think it was real.
"And so when they saw me, they thought I was joking. I said 'I'm not joking, I'm dying,'" he said.
Sanchez didn't know the people who helped him, but said they were in town for the same conference.
"And luckily the six people that helped me out, they were veterinarians and I believe three or two of them were ex-Army medics," he said.
He was then rushed to University of Louisville Hospital and into surgery.
"I woke up the following day, I woke up in ICU and, I mean, I couldn't speak because I was intubated," said Sanchez.
Later that morning, Louisville Metro Police arrested Sean Coats, 37, and charged him with assault and attempted murder. He pleaded not guilty to those charges and allegedly told investigators he was coming down from a stimulant high before the attack. His bond was set at $1 million. According to police, there were two victims.
"I didn't see who did it," Sanchez said. "All I know is that the person that did it is on video."
After getting the news, Sanchez's mother and sister flew to Louisville to be by his side and hear about any potential long-term damage.
"Long-term, they haven't told me anything yet," he said. "But right now, I can't feel the left side of my shoulder."
Right now, Sanchez still has a long road ahead, including a lot of rehab Friends have set up a GoFundMe Page to help cover some of his medical bills. To donate, click here.
