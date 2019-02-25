FORT THOMAS, Ky. (WDRB) -- Grief counselors are on hand at a northern Kentucky middle school after a cheerleader died over the weekend.
Lilliana Schalck died Saturday before a cheerleading competition with her team from Premier Athletics in Columbus, Ohio, according to WCPO in Cincinnati. The cause of death for the 13-year-old has not been released.
Fort Thomas Independent Schools held a vigil for Schalck on Sunday night at the Highland Middle Schools gym for the 8th grader. A post on Facebook said the school counselors will be available this week for any student who need to talk to someone.
Superintendent Karen Cheser posted on social media offering support for those who knew Lilliana. "She is beloved by so many and we know our students and staff will need help through the grieving process." Cheser also urged parents to contact the school, if they feel their child needs additional support.
Friends and family are posting a black screen with a blue heart to remember Lilliana.
