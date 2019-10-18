LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another horse has died at Keeneland.
The 2-year-old filly named Integral had to be put down after it was injured during the sixth race Thursday. That brings the total number of horses that have died during the fall meet to four.
Four horses also died during Keeneland's spring meet.
Since the Jockey Club launched its Equine Injury Database in 2009, the most deaths Keeneland had in a year was five, until now.
The Lexington track said it's trying to bring that number down.
