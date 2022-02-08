LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular folk rock band is planning to perform this summer in Louisville.

The Lumineers are scheduled to play at the KFC Yum! Center on Aug. 31. James Bay will also join the band for the performance in downtown Louisville.

According to a news release, the BRIGHTSIDE World Tour celebrates the Lumineers' new album, BRIGHTSIDE. 

Tickets for the general public go on sale Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets, click here.

