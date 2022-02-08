LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular folk rock band is planning to perform this summer in Louisville.
The Lumineers are scheduled to play at the KFC Yum! Center on Aug. 31. James Bay will also join the band for the performance in downtown Louisville.
According to a news release, the BRIGHTSIDE World Tour celebrates the Lumineers' new album, BRIGHTSIDE.
We're so excited to announce that @thelumineers are bringing the BRIGHTSIDE World Tour to the #KFCYumCenter on August 31st with special guest @JamesBayMusic! #BRIGHTSIDEWorldTour22 ☀ℹ: https://t.co/L737NJO13n🎟: https://t.co/fignXU6Ruu pic.twitter.com/6lhMZO1Q5G— KFC Yum! Center (@kfc_yumcenter) February 8, 2022
Tickets for the general public go on sale Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets, click here.
