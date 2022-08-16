LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hip-hop and R&B reunion is on its way to Louisville.
"The Millennium Tour: Turned Up!" is making a stop at the KFC Yum! Center on Oct. 16. Headliners include Bow Wow, Mario and Keri Hilson, with performances by the Ying Yang Twins, Chingy, Dem Franchize Boys and others.
There will also be a reunion of Day 26.
Presale tickets went up on Tuesday for American Express card holders and for VIP and premium tickets. The regular presale starts at 10 a.m. on Thursday and the rest of the tickets will be made available on Friday at 10 a.m.
