LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One Anchorage homeowner recently came back from vacation to a nasty surprise. Someone had broken into his home, and it was caught on camera.
"It's just a really eerie feeling, it's uneasy," said Dustin Stanley.
Stanley, who participates in WDRB's Money Mondays, noticed something was amiss at his Anchorage home in east Jefferson County when he got back from vacation. The refrigerator downstairs was beeping because the door was open, and certain lights that were always kept on were off.
"I went to the spot where the lights switches are and I noticed there was a door that was pushed open, so at that moment I realized someone's been in the house," said Stanley.
Security footage from ring cameras placed throughout his home confirmed a man broke in Nov. 22 around 2:30 p.m.
"You just feel violated," said Stanley. "And you start thinking 'Oh my gosh what have they taken? What's gone?'"
The break-in itself is concerning, but the oddest part is the man who broke in saw the cameras and kept going.
"He looked at at least four cameras, directly looked at them, so he knew - he knew he was being filmed," Stanley said.
Those cameras were meant to be a deterrent and failed.
"It's very concerning," Stanley said. "It's either the world's dumbest criminal, or he just doesn't care."
Another bizarre aspect of this break-in, as far as Stanley can tell, nothing of great value was taken - the man just hung out.
"As he walks around the house he goes into my great room and goes to the thermostat and adjusts the thermostat," said Stanley.
The man also grabbed himself a couple beers and bags of chips.
"He's just walking through nonchalant just eating chips and drinking beer," Stanley said. "It just makes absolutely no sense unless maybe he wants to case the joint."
Stanley says Anchorage Police suspect it's either that, or the man was working in the neighborhood with a yard crew of something of that nature and decided to be nosy.
"It's just so violating. Why would you do that? Why would you ever think it's okay to walk into somebody's house?" Stanley said.
Police pulled the man's fingerprint from the thermostat and are investigating.
Stanley is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can identify him.
"I'm just looking for peace of mind, that's all I'm looking for at this point," Stanley said.
Tips can be made to the Anchorage Police Department: (502) 244-0562.
