LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Marching bands, floats and hot rods filled downtown Louisville for Kentucky Derby Festival's Pegasus Parade.
The 2023 Pegasus Parade traveled down Broadway on Sunday to kick off Derby week as thousands of people attended the annual event.
Spectators watched first responders, bicyclists, dancers and bands march from Broadway and Campbell Street to Ninth Street.
"My favorite part is the old fashion fire truck," said Charleigh Hargrove.
Danny Foster and Tena Crump attended the spring event for the first time.
"My granddaughter is going to be with Norton Healthcare, so we thought we could come down and see what it is all about," said Crump.
Other attendees have a tradition to attend the parade. It was the 68th annual parade.
"It's a family tradition, I have been coming for as long as I can remember," said Tricia Spears.
KDF named Secretariat as the parade's Grand Marshal to mark the 50th anniversary of the legendary thoroughbred's Triple Crown win.
