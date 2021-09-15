LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ticket seller StubHub is making refund payments to nearly 7,000 Hoosier customers.
State Attorney General Todd Rokita announced a multistate settlement with the company Tuesday.
In March 2020, StubHub started refusing to pay refunds when events were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, instead offering credit equal to 120% of the ticket value.
Several states, including Indiana, started investigating when the company changed course and started offering full refunds again.
Customers who bought tickets on StubHub before March 25, 2020, whose event was canceled and never received a refund, should call the company.
