LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Ninth District Councilwoman Tina Ward-Pugh announced Wednesday she will officially enter the race for Jefferson County Clerk.
Wednesday was the first day for candidates to submit the forms to run for election. Ward-Pugh began in Louisville government as the 1st Ward Legislative Assistant for the former Board of Alderman.
Ward-Pugh then spent 12 years as the first Louisville Metro Councilwoman for District 9. She then became the director of the Louisville Metro Office for Women in 2018. She left that position to run for County Clerk in August 2021.
"This campaign is about bringing fresh ideas and modernization to the County Clerk office and ensuing that elections in Jefferson County remain accessible for every resident," Ward-Pugh said in a news release. "It will take someone who has the experience, who is trusted and who is ready."
For more information on the campaign, visit her website.
