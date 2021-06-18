LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Toll rates are increasing for bridges over the Ohio River around the Louisville area.
Starting on July 1, toll rates increase for three bridges connecting Louisville and southern Indiana. The increase was announced by RiverLink on Thursday.
Tolls are in place on the Interstate 65 Abraham Lincoln Bridge, Interstate 65 Kennedy Bridge and the State Road 265 / Kentucky 841 Lewis and Clark Bridge.
Toll rates increase 2.5% each year, unless the rate of inflation is higher. Revenue from the tolls is used to meet the financial obligations of the Ohio River Bridges Project, along with paying for operations and maintenance of the bridges and roadways in the project area.
Depending on the size of the vehicle, rates will range from $2.21 to $13.26.
According to RiverLink, drivers can save more than $2 per crossing with prepaid accounts in good standing and transponders.
