LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The actor shared the news on his Twitter and Instagram accounts Wednesday evening.
March 12, 2020
Hanks said he and Rita are in Australia, where they both began to fall ill. Out of caution, they got tested for the virus.
"Well, now. What to do next?" Hanks wrote. "The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach."
The news came on the same day the World Health Organization declared the virus outbreak a pandemic, with top U.S. health officials calling for "all hands on deck."
There are now more than 1,200 cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States.
