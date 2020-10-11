LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tom Kennedy, a Louisville native known for hosting game shows "You Don't Say!" and "Name That Tune," died Oct. 7 at age 93.
Kennedy's close friend Steve Beverly confirmed his death in a Facebook post Sunday. Beverly said Kennedy died at his Oxnard, California home.
"Tom had not been well in recent months but remained in communication with his family and close friends," Beverly said in the post, which included Kennedy's official obituary released to the media. "... Later, after I have time to clearly process this, I will offer my own remembrances of a relationship that evolved from his being my childhood icon to a genuine friendship I will always cherish."
Kennedy was born Jim Narz in Louisville in 1927. Inspired by his older brother Jack Narz, who also hosted television shows, Kennedy moved to California in 1947 to begin a career in broadcasting.
After 10 years of radio work and marrying his college sweetheart, Betty Gevedon in Lexington, Kentucky, Kennedy began hosting TV game shows as they rose in popularity. With his brother also hosting game shows, Kennedy decided to change his name in 1957 so audiences at home wouldn't confuse Jim Narz with Jack Narz.
Over the next 30 years, Kennedy hosted 14 game shows, including "Dr. I.Q.," "You Don’t Say!," "Split Second" and "Name That Tune." He also hosted a nighttime, syndicated edition of "The Price Is Right" during the mid-1980s.
In 2005, Kennedy and his brother received the Game Show Congress' Bill Cullen Career Award for lifetime achievement.
Kennedy is survived by two daughters, Linda Ann Narz and Courtney Ellen Narz, and a son, James Narz Jr., in addition to daughter-in-law Linda Papulis Narz, granddaughter Abigail Norah Narz and his sister, Mrs. Mary Lovett Scully.
