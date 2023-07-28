LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The original owner of Louisville's oldest comedy club has died.
Tom Sobel opened The Funny Farm at the Mid City Mall in the Highlands in 1987. The name was changed to Comedy Caravan soon after.
Sobel died July 21 after a long illness. He was 72.
Sobel is being remembered by many in Louisville with his mantra: “Keep Laffin.’” Many comedians credit Sobel with booking them early in their careers including Jay Leno, Roseanne and Sinbad.
Sobel sold Comedy Caravan in 2009. Since then, he focused on his TSM Artists and Comedy Caravan Talent booking names for comedy clubs across the country. According to the agency website, it has worked with talent over the past 28 years including Jerry Seinfeld, Ellen Degeneres, Chris Rock, Louis Anderson, Dennis Miller and Joan Rivers.
In addition comedy, the Louisville native was also passionate about promoting jug band music and the Juggernaut Jug Band.
Sobel is survived by Susan, his wife of 47 years, daughters Lisa Sobel-Berlow (Benji) and Flora, sister, Susan Sobel Gorsen, brother, William “Chip” Sobel (Martha-Jane). To read his full obituary on the Herman Meyer & Son site, click here.
A Celebration of Life will be on Aug. 20, 2023, at 2 p.m. at The Temple at 5101 US 42, Louisville, KY 40241. Friends and family are encouraged to honor Tom’s life and share memories by Aug. 1 on at an online site.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Sobel's memory to Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana, Hosparus Health or the Musician’s Emergency Resource Foundation.
